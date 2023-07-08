As the FIFA Women’s World Cup draws near, the Nigerian national women’s football team, the Super Falcons, have faced reports of infighting, dissatisfaction, and even threats to boycott their opening game.

However, the team’s captain, Onome Ebi, has dismissed these claims and reassured fans that there is no cause for alarm.

Addressing the rumours of a potential boycott over bonus issues, the 40-year-old Ebi categorically denied such plans.

She reiterated the team’s commitment to proudly representing their country in Australia/New Zealand.

Reports in some media platforms had suggested the Falcons were considering boycotting their opening game at the World Cup after the Nigeria Football Federation’s General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, allegedly informed them that their match bonuses for the competition had been cancelled.

However, Ebi dispelled these rumours, stating, “Honestly, I have no idea where it came from. We’ve never had such a conversation among ourselves, so I don’t know where that came from. We are only preparing for the World Cup.” She shared her thoughts on the Super Falcons’ Twitter handle in a video interview.

🔊:"No idea where the story is coming from" – 💭🇳🇬 captain, Onome Ebi dispels media rumours about boycott threats ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup #SoarSuperFalcons #FIFAWWC #TeamNigeria pic.twitter.com/NTPaQcxWjo — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 8, 2023

Regarding the team’s training sessions since arriving at the camp, Ebi described them as intense and motivating.

She highlighted the players’ excellent physical condition and positive mindset, emphasising their readiness to compete at the highest level.

Ebi expressed confidence in the team’s preparation, stating that the training speaks volumes about their commitment and determination.

“Saturday’s morning training was intense, motivating the players to be in good shape and spirit, so we are ready to go. The training can speak for itself because we know this is what we bargained for, very intensive training.”

The Super Falcons aim to put aside distractions and fully concentrate on their World Cup campaign.

