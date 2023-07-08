Officials of the Nigerian national women’s football team, the Super Falcons, have announced the arrival of Francisca Ordega at the team’s training camp in Australia ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ordega’s arrival was announced on the Super Falcons’ Twitter page on Saturday.

With Ordega’s inclusion, the number of players in camp has reached 22 as the Super Falcons put finishing touches to their preparations for the World Cup.

However, it is understood that the Super Falcons are still eagerly awaiting the arrival of Rosengard midfielder, Halimatu Ayinde, from Sweden.

The Super Falcons’ official Twitter account shared the latest update, stating, “Camp Updates! Our camp in Gold Coast swelled with the arrival of CSKA Moscow star Francisca Ordega from Russia. We now have 22 players in Australia for the @FIFAWWC. Still awaiting Rosengard midfielder Halimatu Ayinde from Sweden.”

Ordega, who plays for CSKA Moscow, is renowned for her exceptional skill set and experience in international competitions.

Her arrival is expected to significantly boost the Super Falcons’ attacking prowess and overall team dynamics.

The Super Falcons are in Group B for the upcoming World Cup, alongside host nation, Australia, Olympic champions, Canada, and tournament debutants, Republic of Ireland.

The group stage fixtures promises to be highly competitive and will undoubtedly test the mettle of all the teams involved.

With the tournament scheduled to kick off on 20 July and run until 20 August, time is of the essence for the Super Falcons.

The coaching staff will hope to make the best out of their difficult situation to ensure that the team is well-prepared physically and tactically to face their formidable opponents.

The recent back-and-forth between coach Randy Waldrum and the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation left a sour taste in the mouths of many.

Eager to either meet or surpass their best showing at the World Cup, which saw them reach the quarter-final stage in 1999, the Super Falcons will need to maintain focus and determination to achieve their ambitions in Australia and New Zealand.

