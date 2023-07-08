The much-awaited inaugural edition of the Naija Super 8 football competition kicked off in style on Friday 7 July at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The first game saw Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Enyimba International, lose at the third attempt against the league runners-up, Remo Stars of Ikenne.

The match kicked off at 4:30 p.m., after a downpour that almost waterlogged the pitch, but the game delivered on its promise.

Enyimba dominated the first 10 minutes and created sporadic chances. Chigozie Obasi’s attempt from a free kick went narrowly wide off the target. Remo Stars gradually grew into the game, and the action became end-to-end.

In the 21st minute, new Remo Stars recruit Isaac James broke through the back line with a couple of step-overs before blasting past Enyimba custodian, Olorunleke Ojo.

The lead lasted only for four minutes as Chisom Okereke finished off a brilliant team move for Enyimba to level the scores.

Fabian Nworie came on for his debut in the 40th minute, replacing Boniface Nwaeze. The first half ended 1-1.

The second half began much like the first, with no noticeable difference between the two teams. In the 55th minute, Enyimba made a double substitution by bringing on Stephen Chukwude and Ekene Awazie. Visible fatigue led to the replacement of Adiele Eriugo and Nonso Nzediegwu.

Seun Ogunribide’s back-post tap-in, after a fine hold-up play, and an assist by debutant Isaac James in the 58th minute, gave the lead back to the Ikenne-based team. As much as Enyimba tried, they could not find a way past Kayode Bankole.

Coach Daniel Ogunmodede’s side saw the game over the line, winning 2-1, a character they didn’t show at the Super Six, which saw them come in second. This was the first win in three attempts against the Finidi-led side after the previous two ended in stalemates.

During the halftime break, the spectators were treated to a captivating performance by Portable, the artiste known for the hit song “Zazu”. His dazzling performance added to the overall enjoyment of the event, creating a memorable moment for the audience.

The tournament continues on Saturday when Akwa United and Yobe Desert Stars will clash in the first Group B fixture by 2:30 p.m., while Rivers United and Lobi Stars will clash in the second game of the day.

