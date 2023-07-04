After securing a historic promotion in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Sporting Lagos coach Paul Offor says his team still has one more mission at the Nigeria National League Super Eight tourney in Asaba.

Sporting Lagos sealed their promotion to the top tier of the Nigerian League after emerging victorious over another southwestern club, Abeokuta Stormers.

Two second-half goals against Stormers saw Sporting Lagos record their second win in the playoffs, effectively confirming their promotion status.

The Lagos-based side has magically achieved their promotion dream just two seasons after they first played in the second tier.

The win also sent the club to the final round of the playoffs, with Offor now aiming to win the NNL trophy to cap their efforts.

Joy unlimited

While speaking after the game, an elated Paul Offor, who joined the club just before the season started in March, expressed joy at his side’s success.

“I want to thank God for this victory and how he has brought us far this season. I also want to thank the players, they put in a lot of hard work, and there are moments we disagree and fight each other, but we just have to do it my way sometimes. I want to thank them for standing by me.

“I want to thank Mr Godwin Enakhena for his support, he has always been there for me and also the owner of the club.

“The fans that have always been behind us, I want to say a big thank you to all of them.”

According to the gaffer, their 4-0 emphatic win over fellow Lagos Club Smart City gave them the morale to fight for the promotion.

“We have good quality players; immediately we won that game against Smart City, we knew we were destined for this.”

Icing on the cake

With the promotion slot achieved, Offor said his boys would like to have more by winning the NNL trophy to cap their success story.

“When we left Lagos, I told my boys that the first target is to qualify for the NPFL, and the second target is that we want to win the trophy.”

The promotion of Sporting Lagos has returned NPFL football to Lagos after MFM got relegated in 2022.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Sporting Lagos has increased private clubs in the NPFL to three after Remo Stars and Doma United kept their place in the just-concluded season.

