Cesc Fàbregas, arguably one of the most gifted midfielders of his generation, has officially announced his retirement from professional football.

The Arsenal and Barcelona legend, who also played for clubs like Chelsea and Monaco, broke the news of his retirement on his Twitter page on Saturday.

Describing the decision to hang up his playing boots after 20 years of sacrifices as difficult, Fàbregas nonetheless remains grateful for the enviable successes he recorded during his playing career.

The gifted midfielder, a World Cup winner with the Spanish national team, also won everything available in Spain and England, where he played most of his club career.

Fàbregas has also announced he is transitioning into coaching as he seeks to build the next generation of talents surpassing his laudable achievements.

Read his full statement below:

It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots.

From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.

All those who have helped me, my teammates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance. To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger.

It has already been more than worth it with all the great memories and friends that I have made on the way. I’ve also learnt 3 languages and became more compassionate and wiser along my travels.

I lived experiences that I never thought in a million years I would even come close to.

It’s not all sadness though as I’m now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera teams of Como 1907. A club and a project I couldn’t be more excited about. This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career. I will grab it with both hands.

So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it’s time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game.

I loved every minute.

Cesc

