A Nigerian-born youngster, Ethan Nwaneri, has committed his future to North London club, Arsenal

David Ornstein of the UK-based sports publication Athletic revealed this exciting development.

The cheering news has effectively ended Chelsea and Manchester City’s chase for the talented youngster.

Nwaneri who is the youngest debutant in Premier League history is reported to have signed scholarship forms with the Gunners which also means a professional deal when he turns 17 in March 2024.

The England U17 international who is still eligible to play for Nigeria, rewrote the record books in September 2022 becoming the youngest player in Premier League history

He was just 15 years and 181 days old when he came on for Pablo Viera in the 92nd minute of the history-making encounter against Brentford.

Bright prospect

After the historic game, Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta gave reasons for Nwaneri’s introduction; reserving special praise for the player’s guts.

“It was a pure gut feeling. I met the boy (and) really liked what I saw. Per Mertesacker (academy manager) and the academy, staff are giving me really good information, Edu (technical director) as well.”

Afterwards, the youngster continued to impress with commendable performances for the Young Lions in the U21 and England U17 where he participated in the European Championship in Hungary.

Nwaneri just like Saka

With his immediate future now committed to Arsenal, Nwaneri will be hoping to toe the steps of another player of Nigerian descent, Bukayo Sajaka, who has moved from a rookie to being a key part of Arsenal and the Three Lions of England.

Saka at 17 years and 54 days made his first senior appearance during Arsenal’s 3-0 away win in Ukraine against Vorskla Poltava on Thursday 29 November 2019.

Since then he has never looked back and almost propelled the Gunners to winning the EPL title last season.

