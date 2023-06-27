Akinkunmi Amoo, one of Nigeria’s rising football stars, is fighting to salvage his reputation and career in Denmark following a recent conviction on three counts of rape and attempted rape.

Last Friday, the Copenhagen District Court found Mr Amoo guilty of the three charges brought against him. However, his legal counsel promptly filed an appeal against the verdict.

According to Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet, which adhered to a media ban and did not mention his name, the case involving the Nigerian footballer has been ongoing throughout most of June until last Friday’s judgment.

Contrary to reports in certain sections of the Nigerian media, the Danish tabloid confirmed the young Nigerian player was not remanded in custody, despite the prosecutor’s prayers.

If his appeal fails, he faces the prospect of spending at least a year behind bars.

They will also ban him from Denmark for six years, and he will have to pay approximately DKK 100,000 (about N11 million) in legal fees. Winning his appeal would save him from significant distress.

Serious accusations

Three women provided similar testimonies against Mr Amoo, claiming that they initially met him on social media, where he allegedly solicited sexually suggestive videos and photos.

Allegedly, Mr Amoo offered football jerseys to the women, and the prosecutors argue that he exploited his position as a football player.

It has been reliably gathered that one lady was Amoo’s girlfriend, who came from Sweden to meet him. She accused him of rape but later dropped the case when police looked into it.

Months later, the two other ladies came up with accusations similar to those of his girlfriend.

However, these arguments and others presented by the prosecutors have faced criticism. Notably, the judges did not unanimously agree on any of the three charges against Mr Amoo.

Pursuit of justice

Amidst this turmoil, his brother, Sunday, insists that the embattled football prodigy is innocent and merely a victim of blackmail.

Speaking with Adepoju Tobi, former media officer for the Nigeria U-13 team, Amoo’s brother urged caution against the spread of baseless narratives during the ongoing legal proceedings.

“He was not sent to jail, no house arrest or travel ban. He is at home in Denmark. The case is ongoing in court,” said Sunday.

“The judgment was delivered last week Friday, and his lawyer has appealed. He cannot make an official statement due to the name ban in the Danish press.

“Unfortunately, this case involves blackmail, and we will continue to fight for justice. Akin was not sent to jail,” he added.

He further expressed disappointment with the Nigerian media, calling on them to understand the judgment before tarnishing “the innocent boy’s image”.

“We appreciate everyone who has reached out to us. Akin is fine, and he was not sent to jail. He has been injured and is just recovering. When the court permits, he will release a statement. He is not in prison and is scheduled to train this morning,” concluded the embattled player’s brother.

Indeed, many who observed Mr Amoo’s remarkable talent, which has seen him move from the Golden Eaglets to the Super Eagles, will be relieved to see him absolved of the rape charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

