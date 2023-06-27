Red Star Belgrade have announced the signing of Nigerian winger Peter Olayinka on a free transfer from Slavia Prague.

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Red Star, with an option to extend for a further year.

“Peter Olayinka has officially become a Crvena Zvezda player. The Nigerian winger joined us on a free transfer from Slavia Prague. Welcome, Peter!” reads a message on the club’s Twitter handle on Monday.

Peter Olayinka has officially become a Crvena zvezda player. The Nigerian winger joined us on a free transfer from Slavia Prague. Welome, Peter! 🇳🇬 #fkcz pic.twitter.com/YQduxomgSG — FK Crvena zvezda in English (@crvenazvezda_en) June 26, 2023

Olayinka is widely seen as a versatile player who can play as a winger, attacking midfielder, or striker.

The fringe Super Eagles star scored 43 goals and registered 23 assists in 169 appearances with Slavia Prague.

He was part of the Slavia Prague team that won the Czech First League and Czech Cup in the 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 seasons.

Red Star Belgrade are one of the most successful clubs in Serbia, having won the European Cup in 1991.

Olayiinka will seek to help Red Star Belgrade win the Serbian SuperLiga and qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Nigerian was delighted at his official unveiling on Monday.

“I already had the opportunity to visit the stadium, and I am delighted with Maracana. It’s great to be in Zvezda; I feel great; everyone welcomed me, and I can’t wait to play,” Olayinka told the club’s official website.

According to him: “I watched several Zvezda matches during the spring, and I saw that we have a lot of quality players and a great team. Coming to Zvezda is a big step for my career.

“I am aware that it is a step forward, and change, although it is not easy, goes with the job of a football player. This is a new challenge that I have set before myself.”

It is expected that more Nigerian players will make transfer moves in the days ahead.

