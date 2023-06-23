Remo Stars continued their dominance in South-western derbies with a 3-0 win thumping of Shooting Stars at the ongoing Naija Super Eight in Eket, Akwa Ibom State on Friday.

The latest victory is the 10th for the Ikenne warlords, who are now the most-feared team from their region.

After a successful campaign in the Super Six, where they finished as runners-up and secured a maiden CAF Champions League ticket, Remo Stars simply continued from where they stopped in Friday’s outing.

Dominant display

Two goals in the first half by Anthony Okachi and Boniface Nwaeze put the Sky Blue Stars on the ascendancy before sealing victory with one more goal in the second half off the boots of Samuel Anakwe

Okpe, who had recorded a series of goal droughts in the league, broke the deadlock in the seventh minute after receiving a well-placed ball from Seun Ogunribide, which he fired past the 3SC goalkeeper.

Remo Stars doubled their lead in the 11th minute with Ogunribide’s corner headed in by defender Nwaeze.

While Shooting Stars tried hard to get back into the game after the two-goal deficit, they were left broken when, in the 74th minute, Samuel Anakwe’s tap-in Aniekeme Okon’s cross to make the scoreline 3-0.

Friday’s victory means Remo Stars have extended their unbeaten run to 15 games, with their last defeat coming in February against Nasarawa United in Jos.

Lobi squeeze through

In the other game played on Friday, Lobi Stars snatched victory via a 4-3 penalty shootout win over City Fc after both sides had played 2-2 in the regulation time

Goalkeeper Aliko Mustapha was the hero for Lobi, having saved two penalties for the NPFL side.

With the victory record on Friday, Remo Stars and Lobi Stars are through to the last four, which is expected to be played in Lagos next month.

