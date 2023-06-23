After a gruelling seven-month legal battle, erstwhile Nigeria Premier Football League club Kano Pillars has been ordered to pay its former goalkeeper, Bassey Akpan, the 13-month wages and bonuses they have neglected to fulfil.

The outstanding amount owed to Akpan, which includes both his wages and bonuses, totals a sum of N11.8 million.

The Players’ Status and Arbitration Committee gave the order on Friday after carefully examining the alleged breach of contract committed by Bassey Akpan with the club, concluding that the termination of the former Akwa United goalkeeper was unlawful.

In light of this decision, Kano Pillars has been directed to make the payment within 21 days of the judgment being passed.

Akpan joined Kano Pillars in 2021 on a two-year deal after departing from Akwa United.

However, his contract was abruptly terminated by the club management just a few months into its initiation without any prior notice.

Ruling

“Due to the unilateral termination of the contract by Kano Pillars FC, which violates Article 14 and Article 17 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players RSTP (2019), Kano Pillars FC is hereby instructed to pay the sum of N11,800,000. This amount includes the outstanding November 2021 salary, thirteen months’ salary for the unexpired term of the contract, and the agreed-upon Purchase of Paper Fee as outlined in the contract.” the judgment signed by Onoja Joshua Secretary, NFF Players’ Status/Arbitration Committee read in part.

It continued: “The aforementioned payment must be made into an account provided by Player Bassey Akpan to Kano Pillars FC. The payment should be completed within twenty-one (21) days from the date of this award.

“Failure to comply will result in further sanctions imposed by the FF Players’ Status and Arbitration Committee on Kano Pillars FC.”

As reflected in the order issued, an appeal against this decision can only be made to the Court of Arbitration for Sports in Lausanne, Switzerland in accordance with Art. 70 of NFF Statutes 2010.

“A written request for the grounds of this decision must be submitted to the NFF General Secretariat within ten (10) days of receiving this notification. Failure to do so within the specified deadline will render the decision binding and final.” the order concluded.

Kano Pillars’ actions halted Bassey’s career

Before the judgment, Bassey Akpan expressed his dissatisfaction with Kano Pillars and how their actions had disrupted his career progression during an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES three months ago.

Bassey, a father of three girls, revealed that the club had refused to provide him with the necessary letter because he declined the terms offered regarding the expiration of his contract.

“What’s even worse,” he lamented, “is that they refused to release my letter unless I agreed to forfeit all the money owed to me. That’s why you haven’t seen Bassey playing in the league despite the season being underway. Coach Bala from Niger Tornadoes offered me a contract. I played against him, and he said, ‘Bassey, come play for me.'”

“All these things are painful. Do you know why I took it this far? The state of the nation when it comes to insecurity. We all know how the Northern side of Nigeria is. The farthest journey from the North that Kano Pillars went to, I was among the team on all the journeys. Kano to Aba, Kano to Port Harcourt, Kano to Ijebu Ode twice. Sometimes we go on journeys, and we are going back at midnight along Abuja-Kaduna express road.

“Do you know how many times?” Bassey lamented.

“There was a journey in which we arrived at Kano by 2 a.m. There are some journeys we will go, they will give us N2,000, and they will say that money will meet us at the venue.

“[After] Going through all this stress and environment, somebody will come and tell you he’s terminating your contract just like that, and he will pay you N2.4 million instead of N11.8 million? I have a family to feed. I have three daughters to take care of.

“I have to take care of them because it’s my responsibility. When they say that a girl child needs care, I have to take care of them. I have to go far just to take care of them to have the best education and life. So I have to fight it to the end to see that my money comes out,” Bassey added.

Light at the end of the tunnel

Bassey would be excited to have refused the pay cut and stayed to fight through the illegal termination of his contract after the judgement of the Players’ arbitration went in his favour.

