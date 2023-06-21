Bendel Insurance and Bayelsa Queens have emerged as the winners of the 2023 Federation Cup men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

In a thrilling showdown at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Wednesday, Insurance pipped old rivals, Rangers International, with a solitary goal.

The victory in the Federation Cup final capped off a remarkable journey for Bendel Insurance, who finished fifth in the recently concluded NPFL Super Six in Lagos.

The crucial moment came right before halftime when Bendel Insurance was awarded a penalty kick.

Imade Osarenkhoe, one of the top performers for Insurance this season, stepped up to take the spot kick and expertly converted it, sending the ball past the outstretched arms of the Flying Antelopes goalkeeper.

The goal expectedly sparked jubilant celebrations among the Bendel Insurance players and supporters, knowing they had seized a vital advantage in the title clash.

The match was not without its fair share of drama. Uche John, a defender for Rangers, was involved in a handball incident that led to his being sent off, having received a yellow card earlier.

Though both sides put up a spirited display, the penalty kick scored by Imade turned out to be the ultimate decider.

As the final whistle sounded, Bendel Insurance players and officials switched into celebratory mode as their over 40-year wait for another Federation Cup title finally ended.

The triumph adds a shining accolade to their season and presents Insurance with an opportunity to represent Nigeria in the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup alongside Rivers United.

This historic victory marks a significant milestone for Bendel Insurance, who last won a major trophy 40 years ago.

Women final

In the women’s final, played on Wednesday, Bayelsa Queens successfully defended their Federation Cup title after pipping Rivers United on penalties.

Bayelsa Queens, who lost the Nigeria Women Football League title to Delta Queens about a fortnight ago, defeated Rivers Angels 4-2 on penalties.

It was a keen contest, which ended goalless after 90 minutes, but in the ensuing penalty kicks, Bayelsa Queens came out tops.

