Sierra Leone nearly denied the Super Eagles a win and three points, but Kelechi Iheanacho, who came off the bench, scored in the 94th minute to give the Jose Peseiro-led team all three points and qualification for their 20th Africa Cup of Nations Cup competition.

With 90 minutes gone, it looked like the Leone Stars had pulled off another surprise comeback after the two first-half goals from Victor Osimhen were cancelled out by Mustapha Bundu’s strike in the 42nd minute and Augustus Kargbo’s leveller in the 84th minute, but Iheanacho gave the Eagles the win at the death to send Nigeria top of Group A with 12 points.

The Eagles should have been home and dry even before the Leone Stars started their comeback. Samuel Chukwueze missed two excellent chances in the first half, while Moses Simon should have done better with the chance created by Osimhen.

Coach Peseiro chose Israel-based Adebayo Adeleye to replace the suspended Francis Uzoho, while Semi Ajayi started ahead of William Troost-Ekong.

