The Nigeria national team will be hoping to join the early birds to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.
At least ten countries, including hosts Cote D’Ivoire, have already secured their places at next year’s tournament, and the Nigeria national team will be seeking to join the roll call earnestly
The Super Eagles have a tricky tie ahead of them as they go full throttle against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Monrovia.
Though Coach Jose Peseiro and his team had to labour before securing a 2-1 victory the last time they faced the Leone Stars in Abuja, they are confident they can do it again, this time in Monrovia.
The coach has already made some changes in his team, and Kenneth Omeruo will lead the squad, with Ahmed Musa and William Troost Ekong starting from the bench.
Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
LIVE:
The game is already underway at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia
Early free kick for Nigeria
The first 10 minutes already gone … Sierra Leone 0-0 Nigeria
