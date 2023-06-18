The Super Eagles are set for their penultimate game in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying series as they battle the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia on Sunday.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, are on the cusp of securing a ticket to next year’s AFCON tournament billed for Cote d’Ivoire and are gunning to complete the mission early enough even before their last qualifying game, in September.

At present, Nigeria occupies the second spot in their qualifying group with nine points from four matches, a point behind Guinea Bissau, who have played five matches.

Victory for the Eagles on Sunday will not only take them back to the top spot in Group A but will also guarantee a presence at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

Coach Jose Peseiro and his team have been busy perfecting their strategies in Lagos in the last few days and now they are ready to face the Leone Stars who are gradually becoming a hard nut to crack for the Eagles.

Twenty-three players have been sweating it out in Lagos all through the week with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Alex Iwobi who all had spectacular seasons with their clubs ready to bring the same form to the national team.

Head-to-Head

In past times, Nigeria easily defeated Sierra Leone home and away in their meetings but lately, the gap between the West African neighbours is getting narrower.

Both teams clashed twice in the qualifying series for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with the Leone Stars coming from 1-4 down to draw 4-4 in Benin City, and then forcing a 0-0 draw in Freetown.

In this campaign, the Eagles came from behind to defeat the Leone Stars 2-1 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in June 2022, on the opening day of the series.

Careful coaches

Coach Peseiro has admitted neither he nor the players are looking forward to an easy tie at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium on Sunday especially since the Leone Stars badly need the result to stay in the qualification race.

The Portuguese manager noted that the Eagles have to be at their very best and show they want the points more than their hosts.

“We know the Sierra Leoneans are also ambitious, that they want to win the three points and enhance their chances. It is our business to show that we want the three points better to qualify for the Africa Cup, and we are prepared to do that.

“We have to be at our very best.”

On his part, Sierra Leone coach John Keister admitted that his team is in a difficult situation but he remains positive they could snatch a good result from the game against the Eagles.

“We know this is a match that we need to win, and therefore we have to be positive in our approach against a difficult Nigerian side – and we will definitely be,” Keister told Football Sierra Leone.

“We are a young group, but there is just this feeling that we can come here and get a result against Nigeria. It’s going to be a fight

” We are ready to deal with whatever is thrown at us. Football is about the day who wants it the most.” he said.

Already, holders Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Burkina Faso and host Cote d’Ivoire are through to next year’s AFCON.

The Super Eagles and a handful of other teams will hope to join the roster this weekend.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide live updates of the Sierra Leone versus Nigeria match later today.

