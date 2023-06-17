Nigeria’s delegation to Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying duel with Sierra Leone arrived in the Liberian capital, Monrovia on Saturday morning, aboard a chartered Air Peace airline, Embraer 195.

The aircraft conveying the contingent of 23 players, technical and administrative staff and a few other officials led by the President of NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, landed at the Roberts International Airport at 11.08 a.m. local time (12.08 p.m. in Nigeria).

The delegation was received by the Ambassador of Nigeria to Liberia, His Excellency Godfrey A. E. Odudigbo, the Head of Chancery, Stella Ahumibe, and a few other mission staff.

There were also members of the Nigerian community in Monrovia, led by Harrison Anikwu as well as officials of the Liberia Football Association.

The President of the NFF assured the embassy chieftains that the Super Eagles are in town for business.

Our journey to Monrovia, Liberia for the AFCON 2023 Qualifier against Sierra Leone! #SoarSuperEagles #AFCON2023Q pic.twitter.com/QdUtNVS45y — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 17, 2023

“The team is here to work hard and take the three points. It will not be an easy game, but we have the players to do Nigeria proud by winning and qualifying for the next Africa Cup of Nations finals.”

Presently, Nigeria is second in the pool with nine points from four matches, a point behind Guinea Bissau, who have played five matches and reached the top following their defeat of Sao Tome on Wednesday.

Victory for the Eagles on Sunday will lift them back to the top of the pile and guarantee a presence at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

