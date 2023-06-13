Napoli and 2022/23 Serie A top goal scorer Victor Osimhen’s arrival has boosted the Super Eagles camp in Lagos.

Osimhen, Nigeria’s leading scorer in these qualifiers, is the most recent arrival in Lagos, where the national team is ramping up preparations for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone’s Leone Stars in Monrovia.

With Osimhen’s arrival on Tuesday, only Turkey-based Bright Osayi is still expected in Lagos ahead of the tricky tie against the Leone Stars.

The Super Eagles held their first training session on Monday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena under the watchful eyes of coach Jose Peseiro and his staff, and they will continue in the same manner on Tuesday.

Group leaders

The Super Eagles are currently top of Group A with nine points from four qualification games, trailed by Guinea Bissau’s Wild Dogs, who have seven points, while the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone are third on the log with five points, and Sao Tome & Principe, are rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point.

This means the Super Eagles only need to avoid defeat at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on Sunday to confirm their place at the next AFCON tournament to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

Tricky clash is expected

Coach Peseiro is treading cautiously going into Sunday’s game, as he admits the Sierra Leonean team is not as easy to beat as many are wont to suggest.

The Leone Stars scared the Super Eagles in Abuja when both teams clashed at the MKO Abiola Stadium last year. The Eagles needed to come from behind to secure a 2-1 win.

“I think the last three matches against Sierra Leone, we won one time. There was a 4-4 draw. Everybody thinks it is easy, but it’s not,” Peseiro told reporters in Lagos.

The Portuguese manager said he would rally his players to make sure they win on Sunday, even though everyone knows the Sierra Leonean team needs to win the game to stay in contention for a place at next year’s AFCON.

“ I try to convince and speak to our players to work together towards their personal goals and concentrate to beat Sierra Leone,” Peseiro stated.

