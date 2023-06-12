The Super Eagles camp in Lagos swelled to 19 on Sunday, with Coach Jose Peseiro awaiting the last four players for this weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone.

According to the updates from the Super Eagles’ official Twitter handle, those already in the camp include the vice-captain of the team, Willam Troost-Ekong and fellow Italy-based Ademola Lookman.

The England-based contingent of Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Semi Ajayi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Frank Onyeka, and Taiwo Awonyi have all arrived.

Others that have also arrived are Calvin Bassey, Kevin Akpoguma, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, and Adeleye Adebayo.

The NPFL quartet of Chidiebube Duru, Victor Sochima, Olorunleke Ojo, and Divine Nwachukwu, all fresh from the Super Six competition, have also arrived at the Super Eagles camp.

Awaiting arrivals

Those still being expected at the time of this report are Ahmed Musa and Bright Osayi, who won the Turkish Cup with Fernabache on Sunday, plus the inseparable duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen, who both had fantastic seasons with Villarreal and Napoli, respectively, are also yet to arrive in the camp as on Monday morning.

Position

The Super Eagles are currently top in Group A with 9 points from four games. They only need to avoid defeat at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on Sunday to confirm their place at the next AFCON tournament hosted by Cote D’Ivoire.

The Leone Stars gave the Super Eagles a scare in Abuja when both teams battled at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, needing to come from behind before securing a 2-1 win.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

