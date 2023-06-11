The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six ends with a grand finale on Sunday. The third match on Day Five will be the championship game between defending champions Rivers United and six-time winners Enyimba.

Both teams have already earned a continental slot with the eight points accrued from their first four matches, but what they fight for on Sunday is who earns the grand prize of N100 million.

Remo Stars have a mathematical chance of pipping Enyimba and Rivers United to the title if they beat Bendel Insurance by three goals or more, while Enyimba and Rivers United end their clash in a draw.

In the 24 goals scored so far in the Championship, Enyimba International and Remo Stars are the joint-highest goalscorers with seven goals, while Sunshine Stars have conceded the most goals, six, and they sit bottom of the table.

Before the eight-day championship, PREMIUM TIMES highlighted the contenders, pretenders and dark horses. With the current structure of the table, it follows the prediction made before the teams kicked off their first game.

Looking at the fixtures for matchday five, it could be said that it has been predetermined as it has shown that the game between Enyimba and Rivers United will be the league decider by 7 p.m. at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Sunday.

The day’s second match will determine the third-placed team and a CAF Confederation Cup ticket.

Will Rivers United retain their title?

Both teams, Enyimba and Rivers, have shown class at the ongoing Super Six championship.

They have both won and drawn two games each. However, Enyimba have scored more goals than the Pride of Rivers, which is an advantage.

Only two clubs, Enyimba and Kano Pillars -have defended their league titles in the last 22 years. While Enyimba completed a three-peat between 2001 and 2003, Kano Pillars did the same a decade later.

Looking at the Stanley Eguma’s led boys, they have defended the title so well, even to the extent of halting the 21-game unbeaten record of Bendel Insurance on Friday to shoot themselves to the second position.

However, Enyimba have just one thing to do on Sunday, which is to play a draw to dethrone Rivers United and repeat the 2019 success when they won the first Super Six championship in Lagos.

Rivers United, on the other end, will seek to establish the record set by Kano Pillars 10 years ago if they win the Championship. Also, Rivers United are yet to lose against Enyimba in their last four encounters in the league. However, the Peoples Elephants have more wins, 10 in their 24 games, than the Port Harcourt Landlords, who recorded only eight.

This also means that Finidi George has never defeated Stanley Eguma, and the Sunday clash would be taken with so much seriousness by the ex-international. But with the goal difference, Enyimba have a higher chance to clinch the title with a goalless draw.

Can the Benin Gunners deny Remo Stars?

With their 2-0 win over Lobi Stars, Remo have one hand on the CAF Confederation Cup ticket for the second consecutive season, and they will seal it with a draw against Bendel Insurance on Sunday.

The game between the Stars and Gunners is the third time both parties will meet this season, with Insurance holding the upper hand with four points from their two matches.

The Benin Gunners’ only chance to snatch the third position from Remo Stars is to defeat the Sky Blue Stars with three goals, an exact amount of goals scored in their last four games in the Championship. With how the Monday Odigie-led team have played in their last four games, scoring three goals looks like an arduous task for the defensive-minded team.

On the other hand, Remo Stars still have an eye on the title and will chase a first win over Insurance for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

