Eighteen years after Liverpool produced one of the most unforgettable performances in a Champions League final in Istanbul, another English team, Manchester City, seek to follow in their footsteps in the same city as they confront another Italian opposition in Inter Milan.

An explosive encounter is anticipated at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium as City and Inter battle for what is generally referred to as the most coveted trophy in club football.

The two teams go into Saturday’s final on the back of differing domestic fortunes. While Pep Guardiola’s men were dominant in England, winning the FA Cup and a league title in stunning fashion, the same cannot be said of the Nerazzurri.

Nonetheless, a tight contest is expected, considering how both teams have performed in the Champions League.

To get to the final, the Premier League champions outclassed holders Real Madrid 5-1 over two legs in the semi-finals to punch their ticket to the showpiece event, while Inter earned the local bragging rights with a 3-0 aggregate triumph over fellow San Siro tenants AC Milan.

Though City are the favourites, Inter are strong and experienced enough to cause an upset.

Join PREMIUM TIMES for Live UPDATES from 8 p.m.

LIVE

Team News

MAN CITY XI: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

BENCH: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, Lewis

INTER MILAN XI: Onana, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic (C), Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Dzeko, Martinez.

BENCH: Handanovic, Cordaz, Gagliardini, De Vrij, Gosens, Correa, Bellanova, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Lukaku.

We are officially underway in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final

Still 0-0 Onana with a great save for Inter as Haaland come close to breaking the deadlock The Cameroonian keeper has been quite busy tonight Kevin de Bryune appears injured… That would be a big blow for City

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

