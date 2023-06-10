Eighteen years after Liverpool produced one of the most unforgettable performances in a Champions League final in Istanbul, another English team, Manchester City, seek to follow in their footsteps in the same city as they confront another Italian opposition in Inter Milan.
An explosive encounter is anticipated at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium as City and Inter battle for what is generally referred to as the most coveted trophy in club football.
The two teams go into Saturday’s final on the back of differing domestic fortunes. While Pep Guardiola’s men were dominant in England, winning the FA Cup and a league title in stunning fashion, the same cannot be said of the Nerazzurri.
Nonetheless, a tight contest is expected, considering how both teams have performed in the Champions League.
To get to the final, the Premier League champions outclassed holders Real Madrid 5-1 over two legs in the semi-finals to punch their ticket to the showpiece event, while Inter earned the local bragging rights with a 3-0 aggregate triumph over fellow San Siro tenants AC Milan.
Though City are the favourites, Inter are strong and experienced enough to cause an upset.
Join PREMIUM TIMES for Live UPDATES from 8 p.m.
LIVE
Team News
MAN CITY XI: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland
BENCH: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, Lewis
INTER MILAN XI: Onana, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic (C), Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Dzeko, Martinez.
BENCH: Handanovic, Cordaz, Gagliardini, De Vrij, Gosens, Correa, Bellanova, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Lukaku.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999