The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final will take place on Saturday, 10 June, between Simone Inzaghi’s Internazionale (Inter Milan) and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team. The match will be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, a city known for its Grand Bazaar.

Burna Boy will headline the event and will serenade the international audience with some of his musical compositions before World Cup final referee Szymon Marciniak blows to start the game.

One of the songs Burna Boy may choose to sing is his ‘last, last, everybody go chop breakfast’ song.

For those not attuned to Nigerian lingo, this song by Burna Boy translates to ‘Everyone will face heartbreak at some point in their lives.’ Will Saturday’s heartbreak be suffered by Inzaghi, who has a perfect cup record as a manager, or by Guardiola, who is seeking a Manchester City legacy with the Champions League title to complete an improbable treble?

What it means to the managers and some players

There is no larger club football bazaar than Saturday’s UCL final between Inter Milan and Manchester City, but there are many underlying narratives.

There are the two glory-seeking managers; Turkey international Hakan Calhanoglu, looking to become the first-ever Turkish player to lift the UCL trophy after Hamit Altintop failed with Bayern Munich against Chelsea in 2012, and the battle of the Argentines – Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez – who both won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and seek to complete a significant set of football titles in one football cycle.

Inzaghi vs Guardiola

Inzaghi, 47, boasts an enviable record at cup finals – seven wins from seven as a manager and five from six as a player. As a Lazio player, he won the Coppa Italia in 2000, 2004, and 2009; the Supercoppa Italiana in 2000; and the UEFA Super Cup in 1999. He betters that record as a manager, winning the Coppa Italia in 2019 with Lazio and winning it with Inter Milan in 2022 and 2023. He has also won the Supercoppa Italiana four times, in 2017 and 2019, with Lazio, and with Inter Milan in 2021 and 2022.

While Guardiola has been to many major finals (31), including Community Shield and Supercopa de Espana matches, he has lost six times in those showpiece games. He was a runner-up with Barcelona in Copa del Rey final in 2010; Supercopa in 2012; the German Super Cup in 2014, 2015, and 2016

More riling for the perfectionist manager will be the 2021 Champions League final City lost 1-0 to Chelsea when they were the overwhelming favourites. Again, Manchester City is in the 2023 final as overwhelming favourites, especially after winning the EPL and the FA Cup.

“E don cast, last last, na everybody go chop breakfast”…which one of Inzaghi and Guardiola will be eating breakfast on Saturday night in Istanbul?

WHAT THEY SAID

“We know the type of game we need to play. We know Manchester City are currently the best team in the world. We know our path; we’re proud to be here, and we’ll do everything we can to be focused and keep the mistakes to a minimum.” – Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan Manager

“So many clubs have destroyed projects and ideas because they weren’t able to win this competition, and so many have become big clubs because they were able to win it. We must also accept that if we want to make a definitive step as a big club, we must win in Europe. We have to win the Champions [League]. That’s something you can’t avoid.” – Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Manager

History-seeking Calhanoglu

In the 68-year history of the competition, no Turkish player has won the tournament. This is why a majority inside the 74,753-capacity arena will be rooting for their homeboy to break the jinx.

I will try my best to score tomorrow,” Calhanoglu told UEFA.com. “I hope to win the game; scoring is not that important. It’s a special game for me playing in Istanbul. I want to enjoy the moment, take it all in, give it my all. We’ll all give our all. I know a lot of local fans will be with me; I would be the first Turkish player to win it.”

Concerning his duel against the German-Turkish Manchester City captain, Ilkay Gundogan, Calhanoglu said, “Gundogan is the captain of Manchester City, and I have great respect for him. It won’t be easy for him either, even if he is a great player. I have respect, as he is more experienced than me, but I’ll do everything I can do [to] beat him.”

Alvarez vs Martinez

Martinez went to Qatar 2022 as Argentina’s No. 9, but he finished the tournament as the backup to Julian Alvarez, who is the backup to Erling Haaland at Manchester City, while Martinez is Inter Milan’s key man. Martinez started Argentina’s first match in Qatar, against Saudi Arabia, in which they lost 1-2, and he also started the second game against Mexico.

The Inter Milan striker and captain played six matches in Qatar (238 minutes) but did not score. He told UEFA.com, “This and the World Cup final are the two most important matches one can play. The shirt changes, but the feelings are the same. We’re here thanks to our hard work–as a group, that’s what matters most to reach our goals. We’re just one step away.”

Meanwhile, Alvarez started the third match against Poland and scored before Martinez came on in the 79th minute. Alvarez played seven games (427 minutes) and scored four goals.

Head-to-head [Until now, the teams have only met in friendly games]

31/07/11 CLF Inter Milan 0 – 3 Manchester City

01/08/10 CLF Inter Milan 3 – 0 Manchester City

31/07/10 CLF Inter Milan 3 – 0 Manchester City

