Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has chosen four Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players in his 23-man squad for the June 18 African Nations Cup qualifier against Sierra Leone in Monrovia.

The four are Chidiebube Duru and Victor Sochima from Rivers United, Olorunleke Ojo from Enyimba FC, and Divine Nwachukwu from Bendel Insurance. Coach Peseiro has been in attendance at the ongoing NPFL Super Six in Lagos, and it is instructive that all four players are on show for their different club sides.

Also on the list is captain Ahmed Musa, who is in line to win his 109th cap, while William Troost-Ekong returns to the team. Also on the roster is the best African player in La Liga, Samuel Chukwuze, and the newly crowned Seria A Cappocanoniere Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria leads Group A with nine points from four matches, followed by Guinea Bissau with seven points. Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe complete Group A with five points and one point, respectively. The match is scheduled for the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Liberia because Sierra Leone does not have a CAF-approved stadium in the country.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC).

Defenders: William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey).

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England).

Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey).

