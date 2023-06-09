With less than 40 days until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, FIFA announced on Thursday that the prize money for the 32 participating countries had been increased to $110 million, up from $30 million shared by 24 countries in the 2019 edition.

The Super Falcons and 31 other nations will jostle for the top prize of $4.29 million in the Women’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, the 16 teams that do not advance to the second round are guaranteed $1.56 million each after their elimination from the competition, with each player earning at least $30,000 during the one-month competition.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the effort of the football body was to ensure the raising of the level of women’s football.

“Under this unprecedented new distribution model, each player at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 can now fully rely on remuneration for their efforts as they progress through the tournament. The captain that ultimately lifts the iconic FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy on August 20 in Sydney will receive USD 270,000, as will each of her 22 teammates.”

He added that the increment in the prize money would affect the low income of female professional footballers, who hardly earn “$14,000 yearly”.

“The global salary of women’s professional footballers is approximately USD 14,000 annually, so the amounts allocated under this unprecedented new distribution model will have a real and meaningful impact on the lives and careers of these players. Beyond this, all member associations will also receive a record financial distribution based on their performance, which they can use to reinvest back into football in their countries and which we believe will help to propel the women’s game even further.”

Equity for women in football

The 2023 FIFA World Cup winner, Argentina, earned $42 million, while runner-up France earned $30 million.

But FIFPRO president David Aganzo, in his statement, on Thursday, said the new payment structure was a means to find equity for women in a sport that’s widely believed to be male-populated.

READ ALSO: Super Falcons improve world ranking ahead of 2023 World Cup

“FIFPRO is very pleased with the steps taken by FIFA in establishing this guaranteed player payment mechanism. The key behind the success of this model is that it is universally applied and it is fair, which is what female footballers tell us they want above all else. We see this as only the beginning of what will be a transformational journey for the women’s professional football landscape together with FIFA”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

