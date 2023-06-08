The Nigeria U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, have touched down in the country after a fairly impressive outing at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the arrival of the Flying Eagles via a message on their official Twitter page @thenff on Thursday.

The NFF wrote: “The 🇳🇬 U20 team flew into Abuja on Thursday afternoon via Ethiopian Airlines.

“Ladan Bosso and his wards reached the quarter-finals, Nigeria’s first since 2011, but lost to South Korea and to miss out on the last four.”

“Welcome home lads!”

Seven-time African champions, Nigeria, were the best-performing team from Africa at this year’s cadet World Cup in Argentina.

While Senegal crashed out in the group stage, the Gambia and Tunisia were ousted in the Round of 16.

Interestingly, many had hurriedly given up on the Flying Eagles when the draws were conducted, and Nigeria was pitched alongside football powerhouses Italy and Brazil as well as tournament debutants the Dominican Republic.

The Flying Eagles started on a not-too-convincing note in their group opener, needing to come from behind to beat the Dominican Republic 2-1.

Bosso’s boys, however, shocked everyone when they cruised to a 2-0 over Italy, who had beaten five-time champions Brazil in their opening game.

Though the Flying Eagles faltered in their last group game against Brazil, they still progressed into the Round of 16 as one of the best losers in the preliminary stage.

In their Round of 16 clash against Argentina, the Flying Eagles put up another breathtaking display as they trounced the hosts 2-0 to progress into the quarter-final for the first time in 11 years.

While the journey may have ended for the Flying Eagles in Argentina, it is only the beginning for some of the talented individuals in the team.

A couple of them will hope for opportunities at new clubs and the national team in the months ahead.

Their experience in the FIFA U-20 World Cup will undoubtedly serve as a stepping stone towards greater success in the future.

