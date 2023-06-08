West Ham United have emerged champions of the 2023 Europa Conference League and they did it in dramatic fashion on Wednesday; beating Florentina 2-1 in the final match played in Prague.

Jarrod Bowen’s last-minute goal helped the Hammers clinch what was their first piece of major silverware in 43 years.

Bowen with great composure latched onto Lucas Paqueta’s pass and fired home a low finish to spark wild West Ham celebrations at the Fortuna Arena in Prague.

Earlier, Said Benrahma’s 67th-minute penalty had given the Hammers the lead but it was cancelled out by a quickfire strike by Giacomo Bonaventura.

However, David Moyes’ side showed impressive resilience, withstanding heavy pressure at times during the game and then striking in the 90th minute.

The victory ends a wait of more than four decades for major silverware and means they have won a European trophy for the second time in their history following the club’s UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup triumph in 1965.

For David Moyes, he is the first Scottish Coach since Sir Alex Ferguson to win an European trophy.

Though West Ham finished in the lower half of the Premier League table, they are guaranteed a place in next year’s Europa League.

Many will hope Manchester City will draw inspiration from West Ham United as they go head on against Inter Milan, another Italian team, in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

