Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten run record this season to 21 games on Wednesday as they held Enyimba to a 1-1 draw at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena at the ongoing Super Six championship.

The game was a Herculean one for Bendel Insurance, who are yet to win any game in the championship playoff.

The People’s Elephants scored first in the 23rd minute from Sadiq Abubakar’s outside shot, but Divine Nwachukwu’s header denied Enyimba their first-ever win over Bendel since 2019.

The game

Into the game, both coaches Finidi George and Monday Odigie made just one change to their last matchday squad on Monday.

Chikamso Okechukwu replaced Pascal Eze for Enyimba, while Imade Oserenkhoe, who missed a couple of chances for the Benin Gunners, also started on the bench for Adodo Stephens.

Eight minutes into the game, Bendel Insurance’s Zaidu Ayuba failed to convert a counter-pass as his shot went sideways of the Enyimba goalpost.

Meanwhile, Okechukwu, who started due to the suspended Pascal Eze, could only play for eight minutes before he was substituted for Adekunle Adeleke.

Four minutes later, Insurance’s winger Ismael Sarki’s attempted strike from Stephen Adodo’s cross went over the crossbar.

However, Enyimba, who had kept the Gunners at bay in the first 20 minutes of the game, broke the deadlock with Sadiq Abubakar’s rebounce to Victor Mbaoma’s blocked shot in the 22nd minute.

It didn’t take too long before Bendel Insurance levelled in the 37th minute from Divine Nwachukwu’s header to Deputy Echeta’s cross.

Then, two minutes later, the Gunners were denied a second goal by goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke.

Second half

A minute into the second half, Emeka Obioma’s header to Uwana Asuqou’s cross also went over the crossbar.

Enyimba kept on the possession with the combo of players like Ikenna Cooper, Adekunle Ojo and Ekene Awazie, failing to get the ball past Insurance goalkeeper Amas Obasogie.

Insurance goal-scoring sensation Imade Osarenkhoe was also introduced into the game at some point, but he could not get his team the much-coveted winning goal.

While Enyimba is on five points after playing three games in Lagos, Insurance have three points from the same number of games.

