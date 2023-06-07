The summer transfer window is already buzzing with some mouthwatering deals that have seen Argentina legend, Lionel Messi, opt for a move to American side Inter Miami and Karim Benzema to Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

Messi’s next club has been discussed in the past few days following his ‘unceremonious’ exit from French champions Paris St-Germain.

The former Barcelona player was touted for a possible return to Spain, and there were talks of a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Tough choice

However, Messi has opted for the Miami deal, which the BBC reports include collaboration from brands like Adidas and Apple.

Inter Miami are currently bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference as the club owned by David Beckham has just 15 points from 16 games.

Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, will now be expected to help improve the fortunes of the club with his immense talents and also add more glamour to the United States’ growing league.

Many were already looking forward to Messi reigniting his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi, but that is on hold, at least for now.

While at PSG, Messi won the Ligue 1 title in both seasons, but his inability to help the Parisians in the Champions League meant his time in France was not seen as a huge success.

In all, Messi netted 32 goals in 75 games for the French club – and ended this season with 16 goals and 16 assists in Ligue 1.

Benzema in Saudi

But while Messi has opted for a move to the U.S., another high-profile player Karim Benzema has joined the lucrative Saudi Arabia League.

Al-Ittihad have already confirmed the arrival of the reigning Ballon d’Or at the club and reports Benzema signed for two years with the option for a third and will earn a net salary of €200 million per season.

W E L C O M E !

B E N Z E M A 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/Oc9IK4OoDj — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) June 6, 2023

It is understood that more high-profile arrivals are expected in Saudi Arabia in the coming days, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Wilfred Zaha and many more believed to be closing in on different lucrative deals.

