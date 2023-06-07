Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze is delighted to have been voted as the best African player in the 2022-23 LaLiga Santander season.

Thousands of fans and some of Africa’s top football journalists took part in the voting exercise that threw up Chukwueze as the continent’s best player in the LaLiga this just-concluded season.

The Nigerian attacker had a fantastic season for the Yellow Submarine, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions.

With fewer injuries this time, Chukwueze featured in almost all the league matches for Villarreal as they finished in a respectable fifth position which guarantees them European football action next season.

“I feel so happy to win this award,” said Chukwueze. “I’ve worked very hard this season, but I want to thank my teammates for making it possible. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible for me… and the coach [Quique Setién] too. When the coach believes in you, and gives you the confidence to play and enjoy yourself, it really motivates you.”

“But I think I can still do more,” he added. “I want to continue working hard. I’m still young, so I’m still learning. This is just the beginning.”

To win this prestigious award, Chukwueze beat several top African players including Iñaki Williams who set an incredible record of making 251 consecutive La Liga appearances for Athletic Club over seven seasons.

All through the memorable campaign, the Super Eagles star was a constant attacking threat for Villarreal CF and his exciting displays got heads turning.

One of Chukwueze’s standout performances this season saw him score two sensational goals in a 3-2 win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, which generated headlines around the world.

As expected, Chukwueze is attracting interest from many top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid.

It is gladdening to see many Nigerian players distinguishing themselves at their various clubs.

Aside from Chukwueze, Victor Osimshen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, and Taiwo Awoniyi have all won individual awards highlighting their exceptional contributions to their various football clubs this season.

