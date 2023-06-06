The stage is set for the final of the 4th edition of the U-13 JOF Kids Cup.

According to the organisers, the crunch clash between this year’s finalists, Zamadek Boys of Orile and Wazbak Babes from Lagos Mainland, will kick off at 3. pm at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island on Sunday, 11 June.

The final match will be preceded by the third-place game between Ojo Babes and Kudus Babes from Epe by 1. p.m.

Speaking to reporters in Lagos, Adeyinka Adetunji, on behalf of the sponsors, announced an increase in the prize monies for the winning teams in this year’s edition.

Compared to the N950,000 shared among the four teams in the finals last year, N1.4 million will now be shared among the last four teams.

“The winners will pocket the sum of N500,000 while the runners-up go home with the sum of N400,000. The third position will get N300, 000 with the fourth position taking home the sum of N200,000,” Mr Adetunji explained.

He also revealed that aside from the gift items that would also be given to the teams, there would also be special prizes for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the competition, the Best Team and the Best Goalkeeper.

Great platform

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Grassroots Soccer Association have commended JOF for the continued sponsorship of the Kids Cup since 2020,

The Secretary of the Association, Abubakre Ishola, described JOF U-13 Cup as a platform for upcoming talents to exhibit their God-given talents and an avenue for raising future stars to showcase themselves to the world.

