Remo Stars and Rivers United played out a pulsating 2-2 draw on Monday as action continued in the season-ending NPFL Super Six at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena in Lagos.

Unlike the day’s first match, which produced just a solitary goal, there was plenty of drama in the game between the Sky Blues Stars and the defending champions.

Rivers United scored first in the 16th minute through Nyima Nwagua and Stanley Eguma’s men held on until the 70th minute when Lekan Adedayo restored parity for Remo Stars.

The Sky Blue Stars then scored the second from the same player in the 90th minute, but their joy was short-lived as a few seconds later, substitute Lukman Adefemi placed the ball past the Remo Stars’ keeper, Bankole.

Dramatic contest

The Rivers United and Remo Stars clash started with both sides aiming for victory.

Less than a minute into the game, Farook Mohammed could have gotten into referee Ndidi Madu’s book after a foul on Lekan Adebayo.

In the ninth minute, Kayode Bankole was called to action to parry Nwagua’s shot for a corner.

However, Nwagua was back six minutes later to break the deadlock, shooting Rivers United in front in the 16th minute.

Though there were a few chances after the opening goal, both sides failed to convert them, and Rivers United kept their lead intact going into the second 45 minutes.

Second half

The second half had some twists for the Sky Blue stars, who explored all areas for an equaliser.

In the 50th minute, Isamail Sodiq drifted past Ebube Duru for a pass to the box that was masterfully intercepted.

Four minutes later, Samuel Anakwe’s cross was pulled off by Sochima Victor for a clearance by Farooq Mohammed.

Having watched his team miss several chances, Remo Stars coach, Gbenga Ogunmodede, made double substitutions in his squad, bringing in Junior Lokosa and Adams Olamilekan for a refreshed frontline in the 56th minute.

And less than 10 minutes after Lokosa’s introduction, he almost slotted home Nduka Junior’s freekick.

Rivers United were then unfortunate after their talisman, Nwagua, was ruled out as a result of injury.

They soon faced another misfortune in the 70th minute as Lekan Adedayo restored parity for Remo Stars after Sochima Victor”s gaffe.

Towards the end of the game, there was a flurry of chances and after a couple of misses, Adedayo with a thunderous shot, thought he had won the game for Remo Stars.

But there was still time for one more twist as substitute Lukman Adefemi restored parity for the Port Harcourt landlords almost immediately.

The day’s last fixture also ended in a stalemate as Sunshine Stars held Bendel Insurance to a 1-1 draw

With the result, the Benin Arsenal stretched their unbeaten run in 2023 NPFL to 20 games but remained winless in the Championship Playoffs.

At the end of Match Day 2, Enyimba and Rivers United are joint top with four points apiece.

