Victor Osimhen made history at the weekend as he became the first African to win the Capocannoniere (Serie A Top Scorer Award) as he scored another goal in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Sampdoria at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Osimhen’s goal on Sunday was his 26th of the season, putting the Nigerian striker well ahead of other contenders for the title of Italy’s goal king. Lautaro Martínez finished in a second with 21 goals for Inter Milan.

It is worth mentioning that Osimhen is the first striker since 2009 to win both the top scorer award and the Scudetto, a record accomplished by Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Inter 14 years ago, albeit with 25 goals.

Osimhen, 24, has now joined the exclusive list of Napoli legends as he is only the fourth Capocannoniere winner in the post-war period for the Naples-based club.

Diego Maradona won the top scorer award in 1987/88, but AC Milan won the title. Edinson Cavani achieved the feat in 2012/13, and Gonzalo Higuain in 2015-16, with Juventus taking the Scudetto.

Osimhen had already beaten George Weah’s record of 47 goals in the Italian top flight and eclipsed Samuel Eto’o’s record of scoring 21 goals in a season.

Osimhen was understandably in a celebratory mood with his partner and daughter, as well as with the Nigeria Football Federation president, Ibrahim Gusau, at the weekend.

The @thenff President @IbrahimMusaGus1 was there to celebrate with Osimhen the history maker and family.

pic.twitter.com/RcUOVOK65e — RALPH Chidozie George (@ralphcgeorge) June 4, 2023

For many, Osimhen’s record-breaking season is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

He has come a long way since his days at Charleroi and Lille, and he is now one of the most feared strikers in Europe.

Unsurprisingly, several prominent European clubs are willing to spend big money to recruit Osimhen this summer, despite indications that the Nigerian striker will most likely stay at Napoli for at least another season.

For many Nigerian fans, they will be glad to see Osimhen carry the Super Eagles on his back as he did for Napoli, whom he helped to end a 33-year title drought.

