The Nigeria Football League, NFL, Super Six playoffs kicked off last Saturday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

Defending league champions Rivers United had the best start, as they were the only team to eke out a win on the opening day.

The three games were closely fought, as seen by the five goals scored, for one win and two draws.

The championship is in a round-robin format, so all six teams will face each other once to determine the 2022/23 league winner.

It was no surprise that Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten record to 19 games with a barren draw against Lobi Stars. The playoffs started thrillingly as Enyimba and Remo Stars played out a four-goal draw. Rivers United announced their intent to successfully defend their title with a 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars.

The fight for the title and continental tickets continues on Monday at 2 p.m.

2 p.m: Enyimba vs Lobi Stars

Finidi George will have noted the cause of the problem that cost his team two points against Remo Stars on Saturday. They bottled their lead against Remo Stars twice.

This is not the first time Enyimba have bottled a lead. They did it three times this season. First against Plateau United in Jos, Bendel Insurance in Aba, and Nasarawa United in Jos.

This will be their first meeting this season, but Monday’s game will rekindle the 2019 cracker in the Super Six, which Enyimba won 3-1.

READ ALSO:

Aside from that, the two teams have met 24 times, with Enyimba winning nine matches and Lobi Stars having five victories and 10 draws shared.

Lobi Stars showed with the draw against Bendel that they were the team to stake their claim and win the playoffs. One of their key strengths is their ability to play under pressure, which will be vital against Enyimba, who possesses a counter-pressing striker in Emeka Obioma.

Odigie should be worried about Insurance’s goal-scoring challenge

Bendel Insurance are undefeated this season, but lately, too many games have ended in draws. During the season, they played 10 draws, and last Saturday’s game made it 11. They created good goal-scoring chances, especially in the first half against Lobi Stars, but they failed to utilise them.

They need a win that could come against Sunshine Stars, who have not defeated Bendel Insurance in the last 10 years.

4:30 p.m: Remo Stars vs Rivers United

Picture: (Remo Stars Vs Enyimba)

Ogunmodede may not experience the last-minute grace this time.

One of the biggest games on Monday is Remo Stars versus Rivers United at 4:30 p.m., and the time could see the Onikan venue fill up with workers around the area. Coach Daniel Ogunmodede and his boys had a last-minute grace to share spoils against Enyimba, but Rivers United will be a sterner test.

The Port Harcourt team started the championship beautifully and want to continue on that winning trajectory. Rivers United and Remo Stars know how to convert set pieces into goals and make tactical substitutions.

Both teams have good defensive discipline, which might be the difference on Monday. Aerial balls may not work for Remo Stars because of Rivers United’s tall defenders, and they must also be mindful of defence-splitting passes from Ebube Duru.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

