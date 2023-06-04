The stage is set for an explosive clash between Nigeria’s U-20 team and their South Korean counterparts at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The two teams are the only ones left from their respective continents. Nigeria is carrying the African flag, while the South Koreans are ably representing Asia.

Having navigated their way through the group stage and then the round of 16 in commendable fashion, the Flying Eagles and the junior Taegeuk Warriors have shown they have the quality to go all the way.

Coach Ladan Bosso and the Flying Eagles are hoping to go beyond the quarter-final stage for the first time since 2005, having exited at the quarter-final stage in 2013, 2015, and 2019.

The route the South Koreans took to this stage suggests the Flying Eagles will not have it easy against the Asians. The South Koreans have found the back of the net seven times, recording stellar victories over France and Ecuador.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates as the Flying Eagles battle South Korea at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in the City of Santiago Del Estero at 2.30 p.m. Argentina time (6.30 p.m. Nigeria time).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

