Defending champions Rivers United have started brightly at the ongoing NPFL Super Six Playoff in Lagos as they piped Sunshine Stars 1-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Complex on Saturday.

The victory recorded by Stanley Eguma’s men was the only one on the opening day of action as the two other fixtures ended in stalemates.

Rivers United took centre stage after the explosive encounter between Enyimba and Remo Stars ended in a 2-2 draw.

Like the earlier game before theirs, the Rivers United and Sunshine Stars tie also failed to produce any goal in the first half.

However, in the second half, Rivers United were handed a lifeline when they were awarded what looked like a soft penalty.

Mark Gibson was adjudged to have been brought down in the box and it was defender Chidiebube Duru who took the kick.

Duru sent the keeper the wrong way in the 63rd minute to give the reigning champions the breakthrough.

While Sunshine Stars came close to an equaliser on a number of occasions, Rivers United held on to their slim advantage until the final whistle.

Bendel Insurance and Lobi Stars played out a barren draw during the day’s last fixture.

Five goals were scored on the opening day of action at the Super-Six playoffs.

As already stated, the first and second-placed teams at the end of the playoffs will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, while the third-placed team will get a ticket to the Confederations Cup.

MATCHDAY 1 Results:

* Enyimba 2-2 Remo Stars.

* Rivers Utd 1-0 Sunshine Stars.

* Bendel Insurance 0-0 Lobi Stars.

Table

1. Rivers Utd – 3pts

2. Lobi Stars – 1pt

3. Enyimba – 1pt

4. Remo Stars – 1pt

5. Insurance – 1pt

6. Sunshine – 0pt.–

