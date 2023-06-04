Though Asisat Oshoala was not in action for Saturday’s final, she joined her Barcelona teammates to celebrate another UEFA Champions League title.

FC Barcelona Femini beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League final at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Saturday to make it two titles in three years for the Spanish club.

Unlike their first Champions League title, which they won emphatically, Barcelona had to dig deep this time to be crowned queens of Europe.

The game unfolded dramatically, with the Catalans conceding first in the third minute of the game before Wolfsburg doubled their lead in the 37th minute.

Barcelona created chance after chance, but inexplicably, they could not convert them.

Comeback

They, however, hit the right note in the second half; pulling one goal back just three minutes after the restart.

Patricia Guijarro kicked off the revival for Barcelona with a crucial goal. Moments after the first goal, Guijarro brought the Blaugranas back to level with another goal in the 50th minute.

Fridolina Rolfo then scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 70th minute, courtesy of an assist from Mariona Caldentey.

This year’s final was the first before a sold-out crowd in the history of the Women’s Champions League and attracted the biggest crowd ever to a women’s soccer match played in the Netherlands.

Trophies galore

Before this latest feat, Barca had already been crowned La Liga champions once again this season, winning 29 out of 31 games, and scoring 118 goals.

Oshoala and her teammates also won the Spanish Super Cup, defeating Real Sociedad 0-3 in the final.

Though the injured Oshoala was not available to face Wolfsburg, the Nigerian star had done well enough with five Champions League goals this season.

In the league, Oshoala, even though she was hampered by injuries, still scored 21 goals.

The goals scored by Oshoala this term in the domestic and Champions League are her best tallies since joining the Spanish giants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

