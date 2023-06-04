Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday played host to Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka at the State House in Marina.

The governor took to his Twitter account to share the joyous occasion; expressing his delight in meeting his favourite Arsenal player, referring to him as the “Star Boy.”

Saka has got a lot of people across the world talking since he touched down in Lagos from his base in England.

“Exciting day at the State House, Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favorite @Arsenal player, Star Boy Bukayo Saka. @BukayoSaka87. I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka Jersey,” the governor wrote.

Exciting day at the State House, Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favorite @Arsenal player, Star Boy Bukayo Saka. @BukayoSaka87. I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka Jersey. As a proud #Gunner, I'm incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier…

For many, it is heartwarming to see Saka, 21, identify with his roots despite the fame and fortune he already has by playing for Arsenal and England’s Three Lions.

While sharing the moment with Saka, Mr Sanwo-Olu shared his appreciation for Arsenal’s impressive performance in the Premier League, particularly highlighting the remarkable achievement of such a young team.

The governor said the determination exhibited by Saka and his teammates has served as an inspiration to many, demonstrating the immense power of the youth in the world of football.

Mr Sanwo-Olu expressed his commitment to fostering grassroots football in the state.

He aims to harness the same determination and drive that has propelled Saka and his teammates to success, nurturing the talents of young players in Lagos and providing them with platforms to shine.

“As a proud #Gunner, I’m incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team.

“Their determination has motivated many and shown us the power of youth. We’re committed to bringing that same spirit to grassroots football in Lagos.

“Together, let’s create opportunities for our talented young players,” the governor wrote.

