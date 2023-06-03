The Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs kick off on Saturday, 3 June, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, to end the abridged season.

The top three from the two groups of 10 teams each qualified for this final stage, where the league champion will be crowned.

This Super Six playoff is just the second in the last 10 years, and fans should expect a lot of surprises over the next eight days when the 2022/23 season champion will be crowned.

Of the six teams present, only Enyimba and Lobi Stars have participated in the championship. Unbeaten Bendel Insurance, Remo Stars, defending champions Rivers United, and Sunshine Stars are newbies.

We x-ray the contenders, pretenders, and dark horses for the eight-day championship.

Contenders: Enyimba and Rivers United

These two teams seem to contend for local titles consistently. While Rivers United finished top of Group B, Enyimba came in third in Group A, but we cannot deny their pedigree.

Enyimba have built momentum at just the right moment, as they won three and drew two in their last five matches. Their late push earned them the top-three finish, and Finidi George and his boys seem determined to end the season winningly.

Enyimba’s past performance at the Super Six could be a key factor again this year, as they are the only side present that succeeded in the last edition in 2019.

Meanwhile, their first game against Remo Stars will be a stern test for Finidi and his boys. The Ikenne-based side got the better of Enyimba during the regular season, with a victory and a draw.

Rivers United are also a title contender because they are the defending champions and finished first in Group B. The Port Harcourt-based team also have a similar record, with Enyimba winning three and drawing two of their last five games.

Pretenders: Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance

Bendel Insurance may be in the best form amongst all six teams, as they have remained unbeaten in all competitions this season. Already in the final of the Federation Cup, the Benin Arsenal are in the enviable position of chasing two titles simultaneously. The Monday Odigie-led side has surprised many with their unbeaten streak, but in the last weeks of the abridged season, they struggled for wins.

Bendel Insurance picked up one win in their last five games and drew the other four. Another challenge they face is fatigue, as the club has yet to rest appropriately after playing in the Federation Cup last Thursday. Meanwhile, the other Super Six teams were resting and preparing.

Dark Horse

How a relegation-threatened Lobi Stars team in the 2021/22 season qualified for the Super Six in 2023 should be applauded. Playing in the Super Six playoffs means they have improved. But a look into their record at the Super Six in 2019 places Lobi Stars as one of the Dark Horses in the competition.

Meanwhile, their performances in the latter stages of the league are troubling as they bottled the first position by incurring three defeats with a draw and a win.

Sunshine Stars confirmed their place in the Super Six after Doma lost their place with the defeat to Abia Warriors. The Owenna Gunners have been calm and strategic this season under their manager, Olumide Agoye.

