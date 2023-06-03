The president of the world football governing body, FIFA Gianni Infantino, has written a special letter to Amaju Pinnick, the immediate past president of the Nigeria Football Federation.

In the letter sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Infantino praised Mr Pinnick for his passion and exemplary commitment to the service of the international football community.

Since breaking into international football politics, Mr Pinnick has been involved in key committees in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, where he has championed several innovations.

As he continues to climb the ladder to the pinnacle at both CAF and FIFA, Mr Pinnick has also been hailed for charting the way for other Nigerians to make inroads into the two bodies.

Some beneficiaries include Justice Ayotunde Phillips, a member FIFA Ethics Adjudicatory Committee; A.U. Mustapha SAN, President, of the CAF Appeals Board; Shehu Dikko, a member FIFA Stakeholders Committee/CAF Interclub Committee; Ibrahim Gusau, CAF Youth Committee and later CHAN Committee; Felix Ayansi, member, CAF Interclub Committee; Mohammed Sanusi and Babagana Kachalla, CAF/FIFA Match Commissioners, among others.

National honour

The FIFA President also congratulated Mr Pinnick for the recent national honour bestowed on him by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

A few days ago, about 340 Nigerians and friends of the country in various categories were bestowed with national honours and Mr Pinnick was a recipient of the fourth highest national honour, the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic.

“By means of this letter, I have the great pleasure to express to you my warmest congratulations on the award of the prestigious Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) bestowed to you by His Excellency Mr. Muhammadu Buhari,” Mr Infantino’s letter to Mr Pinnick read in part.

The letter continued: “This is a well-deserved honour that rewards your passion and exemplary commitment to the service of the international football community, particularly within the FIFA Council.

“Your human qualities and skills, not to mention your remarkable contribution to the development of Nigerian, African and world football, deserve our admiration.”

While congratulating Mr Pinnick on yet another accomplishment, FIFA President Sepp Blatter stated that he hopes to see the former NFF President soon.

