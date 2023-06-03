The head coach of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, Ladan Bosso, is positive his team will get past South Korea in Sunday’s FIFA U20 World Cup quarterfinal clash.

Bosso and his team have exceeded many Nigerian football fans’ expectations, especially the two 2-0 victories over football powerhouses Italy and Argentina, and advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2011.

Aiming higher

However, the Bosso-led Flying Eagles team is far from done, as they have now set their sights on getting into the semi-final for the first time in 18 years.

The Flying Eagles coach, speaking to the NFF’s official website, said his team has worked so hard to make it this far, and they are ready to do even more in the games ahead.

He said: “We are delighted to have executed a perfect game plan against Argentina. Our strategy and tactics worked out, and the boys worked very hard. Now, we have to concentrate on what to expect from the Koreans. We have been watching their games at this championship, and we have a good idea of how to prepare for them.

“Again, the boys must work hard and carry out our plan on match day. We have the playing personnel to do the job, and I am positive we will cross the Korean hurdle.”

Having completed their assignment in Suan Juan, the Nigeria U20 boys have since flown into the northern Argentine city of Santiago del Estero ahead of Sunday’s quarter-final clash with their counterparts from South Korea.

The Koreans on Thursday edged hard-fighting Ecuador 3-2 in their Round of 16 encounter, to set up a much-anticipated last-eight tango with the two-time silver medallists.

Redemption for Bosso

For Bosso, the match against the Koreans on Sunday will provide him the opportunity to both improve his record and potentially make up for the mistakes’ he made when he led the Flying Eagles to the quarterfinals in Canada 16 years ago.

In 2007, Chile edged out Bosso’s wards 4-0 in extra time in Montreal, but the coach says he is aware of the quarterfinal banana peel and will not stumble this time.

“It is a new day, a new championship, a new city, and a new team. Nigeria has been in the final of this same competition on two previous occasions. Our objective is to at least match that feat. Once we’re in the final, anything can happen,” Bosso declared.

Sunday’s quarterfinal battle with the Koreans is scheduled for the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, at 6.30 p.m., Nigeria time.

