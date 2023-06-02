The NPFL Super Six draws took place in Lagos on Friday.

All six qualified teams from Groups A and B had their match scheduled, with Group A qualifiers, Enyimba and Remo Stars taking the opening game slot.

The first match is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, 3 June, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The draws, which also doubled as the unveiling of the new NPFL logo, had in attendance top dignitaries of the IMC, NFF, and partners GTI.

The Super Six

The Super Six playoffs will conclude the abridged version of the Nigeria Professional Football League. Three teams each qualified from groups A and B after 18 matches.

The other scheduled games for Saturday are Sunshine Stars versus Rivers United at 4 p.m., while the night game, scheduled for 6 p.m., will be between Bendel Insurance and Lobi Stars.

In his welcome speech, Sunday Elegbeleye, the IMC chairman, appreciated the 20 teams that took part in the abridged season, saying it wasn’t a straightforward task.

He stated that the just-concluded 2022/23 season recorded the least violent upheavals compared to the past seasons under the defunct League Management Company.

Paul Bassey, the IOC chairman, stated that the games would kick off at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m., respectively, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena with strict adherence to the championship guidelines.

In conclusion, the IMC’s Head of Operations, Davidson Owumi, just like Mr Elegebeye, applauded the clubs for making success of the league in its abridged version.

He then added that the IMC and clubs would work to get the new season calendar by “11th June” to sync it with other leagues worldwide.

“Come the 11th of June, the IMC, the clubs would have succeeded in harmonising the calendar of our domestic football with that of the world, and I sincerely hope and pray that it becomes a permanent phenomenon going forward so that it can enhance development, enhance strategic planning.

When we end the season by 12 June, we know that around August, the [next] league [season] will kick off.”

Eight referees will take charge of the games, and these are Ogabor Joseph from Cross River, Kassimm Abdulsalam from Zamfara, Bashir Salihu from Kano, Abubakar Abdullahi from Niger, Abdulmalik Madaki from Abuja, Ridwan Ayeni from Lagos, Babayanju Saheed from Ondo, and Mrs Ndidi Patience Madu from Enugu.

Assisting these eight centre referees will be Samuel Pwadwatukam, Hope Igho, Usman Abdulmajid, Ahmad Mustapha, Muhammed Mahmud, Digbori Tejiri, Abibat Yusuf, and Moses Alayemola.

The first and second-placed teams at the end of the playoffs will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, while the third-placed team will get a ticket to the Confederations Cup

Super Six Fixtures

Day 1- 3 June

Enyimba vs Remo Stars at 2 pm

Sunshine v Rivers United at 4 pm

Bendel Insurance v Lobi Stars at 6 pm

Day 2-5 June

Lobi stars vs Enyimba at 2 pm

Rivers United vs Remo Stars at 4 pm

Bendel Insurance vs Sunshine Stars at 6 pm

Day 3 June-7 June

Bendel Insurance vs Enyimba at 2 pm

Remo Stars vs Sunshine Stars at 4 pm

Lobi Stars vs Rivers United at 6 pm

Day 4- 9 June

Rivers United vs Bendel Insurance at 2 pm

Lobi Stars vs Remo Stars at 4 pm

Sunshine Stars vs Enyimba at 6 pm

Day 5-11 June

Sunshine Stars vs Lobi Stars at 2 pm

Remo vs Bendel Insurance at 4 pm

Enyimba vs Rivers United at 6 pm

