Bendel Insurance won 4-2 on penalties in their semi-final match against Warri Wolves on Thursday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena to extend their unbeaten run to 23 in all competitions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the teams were inseparable during the duration of the match as the game ended 0-0, which sent the tie into penalties.

Both teams were cautious in the first half, with infrequent efforts at goal.

Bendel Insurance registered three shots, with two on target, while Warri Wolves failed to break down the defence of the Benin Arsenals, marshalled by Sunday Anyanwu.

Bendel Insurance created a scoring chance through Stephen Adodo in the 62nd minute after chipping a pass to Sarki Ismael, whose attempt went wide.

Warri Wolves also missed a glaring goal-scoring chance from the edge of the 18-yard box, as Bakare’s shot was straight at Bendel Insurance goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, who punched off the ball before Sunday Anyanwu cleared for a corner.

A mild drama, however, ensued as one of the Warri Wolves’ officials was sent off as the centre referee signaled the end of the game.

At full-time, the match ended goalless, requiring a penalty shoot-out.

The Monday Osagie-tutored team, however, showed why they were unbeaten in all matches across competitions when they scored three of their penalty shots, while Warri Wolves missed two penalties. Bendel Insurance also lost one.

Shadrach Okere missed the first penalty for Warri Wolves, while Bendel Insurance’s trio of Ebenezer Odeyemi, Divine Nwachukwu, and Ebuka Akobundu all scored. Benjamin Taminu missed the fourth kick for the Benin side.

Bendel Insurance goalkeeper Obasogie was the hero of the day as he saved the third penalty by Joke Elvis.

Bendel Insurance eventually emerged as winners, with their sights now set on winning a domestic double and remaining unbeaten in all competitions this season.

The hero of the day, the team’s goalkeeper, Obasogie, told NAN that it was too early to think about a domestic double.

“We just won against a very good side, Warri Wolves FC, and we still have another team to contend with in the final.

“We have not won the FA Cup yet, but this is a stepping stone to achieving our aim. The FA Cup final is within a distance, and we will see what will happen,” he said.

The other semi-final saw Rangers beat Plateau United 1-0 to book their final slot.

