Sevilla won the UEFA Europa League for the seventh time on Wednesday as they beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time. And it was Gonzalo Montiel who had the honor of scoring the winning penalty as he did for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Spanish side’s record against Italian teams read won nine games of their 13 encounters with the last one against Inter. They were the favourite against Roma, who were vying for their first Europa title since 1991.

The Portuguese manager was determined to break Sevilla’s Europa reign, and he fielded a 3-4-2-1 formation against the Spanish side under Jose Etxebarria, who started with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Paulo Dybala scored 10 minutes before the break to become the first Argentine to score in a European final after Lionel Messi in 2008 but parity was restored via Gianluca Mancini’s own goal from Jesus Navas’ cross in the 55th minute to send the game to extra time.

However, Roma’s luck ran out with a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla and they had their Moroccan goalkeeper, Bounou, to thank.

The game

Meanwhile, the game at the Puskas Arena in Budapest was an intense and redemptive one for both sides who missed out on Champions League slot in their respective leagues.

In the 11th minute, Roma blew a scoring chance through Leonardo Spinazzola who got a one-on-one chance within 12 yards but was blocked by Bounou.

And in the 17th minute, Celik was attended to after a head collision with Manchester United loanee Alex Telles from Fernando’s cross.

At the half-hour mark, Nemanja Matic’s cross was headed away by his countryman, Nemanja Gudelj to deny Dybala, and two minutes later, the defender blocked Tammy Abraham’s strike. A VAR review then cleared the penalty protest.

The deadlock was broken in the 34th minute after Gianluca Mancini intercepted Ivan Rakitic and passed to Dybala who scored with his left foot past Bounou.

However, Sevilla’s last action in the first half from Rakitic’s 25-yard shot hit woodwork to put the Italians in front by the end of the 45 minutes.

The second half continued with a similar tempo to the first half as Sevilla kept their breath for an equaliser.

In the 50th minute into the second half, VAR cleared from a potential handball judgement after Roger Ibanez hastily cleared Alex Telles’ cross.

But the relentless Spanish side made another effort five minutes later with Jesus Navas’ right cross that was sent into the net by Roma player Gianluca Mancini.

Meanwhile, a 67th-minute strike from Abraham from Pellegrini’s free-kick was blocked by Bounou and Ibanez played the rebound wide.

And Mancini would have caused Roma from what could have been a penalty in the 77th minute, but a VAR review overturned the defender’s challenge on Lucas Ocampos.

Six minutes later, Roma would have sealed the game after substitute Andrea Belotti volley from Pellegrini’s free kick was deflected off a tip of Bounou’s finger.

And in the 97th minute, Rui Patricio saved Suso’s shot, and Fernando, played wide afterward, to send the game to extra-time.

However, during the extra time played, Jose Mourinho was shown a yellow card following his tussle with the fourth official as the game was sent to a penalty shootout.

Lucas Ocampos played the first spot kick and sent Patricio to the wrong side and Cristante scored for Roma.

Erik Lamela scored for the Spanish side, while Mancini became unfortunate with Bounou kicking away the spot kick.

Rakitic made it three for Sevilla, whipping his kick into a bottom corner while Roger Ibanez’s effort was over the post.

Meanwhile, Gonzalo Montiel, who scored Argentina’s last penalty at the World Cup, made it a wrap after his missed effort was retaken, sending Patricio the wrong way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

