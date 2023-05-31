Following the draw on Tuesday, Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face either Ethiopia or Chad in the second round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament.

The Nigerian side had drawn a bye in the first round, after emerging as one of the seven seeded teams based on their ranking on the continent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 teams had entered the Olympic qualifying tournament, with 18 of them involved in the first round.

The top seven seeds, based on positions from last year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), are led by champions South Africa.

The nine winners from the first round will join the seven highest-ranked teams for the second round, involving 16 teams.

The eight winners then progress to the third round, before the fourth round, where the teams will be reduced to four. The winners of the fourth round will qualify for the final tournament.

At the last Olympic Games held in Tokyo, Zambia represented Africa, and they will start a back-to-back qualification journey in the second round.

The first-round draw also lined up a West African derby pitting Guinea and Ghana, while Uganda will take on Rwanda in an East African duel.

Burkina Faso will take on Mali in another entertaining fixture in the first round.

The first round matches are scheduled for July 10 to July 18, and the second round for 23 October to 31 October.

The third round will take place from 19 February to 28 February 2024, while the final round will be staged between 1 and 9 April.

First round fixtures (10 July to 18 July)

Guinea Bissau vs Republic of Benin

Guinea vs Ghana

Burkina Faso vs Mali

Cote d’Ivoire vs Sierra Leone

Namibia vs Equatorial Guinea

Uganda vs Rwanda

Ethiopia vs Chad

Congo vs Tanzania

Mozambique vs DR Congo

Second round fixtures (23 October to 31 October):

Guinea Bissau/Benin vs Guinea/Ghana

Burkina Faso/Mali vs Zambia

Cote d’Ivoire/Sierra Leone vs Tunisia

Namibia/Equatorial Guinea vs Morocco

Uganda/Rwanda vs Cameroon

Ethiopia/Chad vs Nigeria

Congo/Tanzania vs Botswana

Mozambique/DR Congo vs South Africa

