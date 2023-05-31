Following the draw on Tuesday, Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face either Ethiopia or Chad in the second round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament.
The Nigerian side had drawn a bye in the first round, after emerging as one of the seven seeded teams based on their ranking on the continent.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 teams had entered the Olympic qualifying tournament, with 18 of them involved in the first round.
The top seven seeds, based on positions from last year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), are led by champions South Africa.
The nine winners from the first round will join the seven highest-ranked teams for the second round, involving 16 teams.
The eight winners then progress to the third round, before the fourth round, where the teams will be reduced to four. The winners of the fourth round will qualify for the final tournament.
At the last Olympic Games held in Tokyo, Zambia represented Africa, and they will start a back-to-back qualification journey in the second round.
The first-round draw also lined up a West African derby pitting Guinea and Ghana, while Uganda will take on Rwanda in an East African duel.
Burkina Faso will take on Mali in another entertaining fixture in the first round.
The first round matches are scheduled for July 10 to July 18, and the second round for 23 October to 31 October.
READ ALSO: Super Falcons ready to continue recent improvements against World Cup co-hosts
The third round will take place from 19 February to 28 February 2024, while the final round will be staged between 1 and 9 April.
First round fixtures (10 July to 18 July)
Guinea Bissau vs Republic of Benin
Guinea vs Ghana
Burkina Faso vs Mali
Cote d’Ivoire vs Sierra Leone
Namibia vs Equatorial Guinea
Uganda vs Rwanda
Ethiopia vs Chad
Congo vs Tanzania
Mozambique vs DR Congo
Second round fixtures (23 October to 31 October):
Guinea Bissau/Benin vs Guinea/Ghana
Burkina Faso/Mali vs Zambia
Cote d’Ivoire/Sierra Leone vs Tunisia
Namibia/Equatorial Guinea vs Morocco
Uganda/Rwanda vs Cameroon
Ethiopia/Chad vs Nigeria
Congo/Tanzania vs Botswana
Mozambique/DR Congo vs South Africa
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999