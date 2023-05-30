The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the arrival of the Flying Eagles in San Juan ahead of Wednesday’s highly anticipated Round of 16 clash against Argentina in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

After experiencing some unexpected delays, the Nigerian contingent has managed to settle in and are now focused on the task at hand.

As revealed by the NFF, coach Ladan Bosso and his team were originally scheduled to depart from Buenos Aires to San Juan at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

Players and officials of the 🇳🇬Flying Eagles have finally settled in at San Juan, venue of the RD 1️⃣6️⃣ game with 🇦🇷Argentina. The team was to depart Buenos Aires for San Juan by 9am Monday morning but the flight was delayed until 6pm. No explanation was given for the delay pic.twitter.com/yhvEzlTApN — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 30, 2023

However, to the disappointment of everyone involved, the flight was inexplicably delayed and they were left waiting until 6 p.m. for their departure.

While no official explanation has been provided for the delay, some conspiracy theories suggest it was a deliberate attempt to frustrate the Nigeria team.

Some fear the delay in the team’s arrival could have potential implications for the Flying Eagles’ preparations as they battle the host for a place in the quarter-final.

Though Bosso and his boys now have lesser time to settle into new surroundings and familiarise themselves with the playing conditions, they will be required to do the needful nonetheless on Wednesday.

Daunting Task

The Flying Eagles have a daunting task ahead of them as they plot to navigate past Argentina.

Aside from being the hosts and guaranteed massive home support, Argentina are also the most successful nation in FIFA U-20 World Cup history with six titles to their name.

Hoping for a seventh title on home soil, the Argentina U-20s have made a bright start winning all their games so far.

The Argentines won all their three games against Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand; scoring 10 goals while conceding just once.

The Flying Eagles who have conceded thrice in their three games played will have to fashion out a way to curb the rampaging Argentina attackers.

The winner of Wednesday’s Round of 16 tie between Argentina and Nigeria will face either Ecuador or Korea Republic in the quarter-final.

