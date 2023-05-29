Chelsea Football Club have officially confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino will become head coach of their men’s team from the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

In an official statement released by the Blues on Monday, the former PSG coach will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year.

Since the exit of the former owner, Roman Abramovich, Chelsea have been a shadow of themselves despite the huge investment in players and coaches, the last being Frank Lampard, who was hired in an acting capacity after Graham Potter was hired.

With the past experiments not working, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, expressed firm belief Pochettino will turn around the fortunes of the West London club with his wealth of experience.

They said: ‘Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.’

Owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, José E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss added:

“’The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea.

World-class

Pochettino, a world-class coach with a proven track record, is ready to bring his dynamic and engaging playing style to Chelsea.

Pochettino’s selection has sparked enthusiasm among fans and players alike, as he is known for his ability to extract the best from his players and build a strong team spirit.

Pochettino’s high-energy approach to the game has earned him a well-deserved reputation for producing attractive and offensive football.

Throughout his coaching career, his emphasis on developing young talent within a coherent squad structure has resulted in extraordinary success.

Having previously coached in the Premier League, as well as in Spain and France, Pochettino brings a wealth of experience to Chelsea. His most recent spell at Paris Saint-Germain saw him guide the team to a Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France, further cementing his credentials as an accomplished manager.

Joining Pochettino at Chelsea will be a dedicated coaching staff, including Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez, and Sebastiano Pochettino.

This team of professionals will provide invaluable support as they work together to restore the lost glory of Chelsea.

