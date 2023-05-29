Napoli and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has expressed delight at the national honour conferred on him at the weekend by the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari approved the conferment of the 2023 special national awards on 340 Nigerians and friends of the country in various categories.

Osimhen, who was one of the recipients of the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour thanked the government and Nigerians in general for identifying with his successes.

“Today, I feel so blessed and grateful as I announce that I have been awarded the prestigious Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award by the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Osimhen wrote in a lengthy post on his Twitter Page.

Incidentally, the National honour conferred on Osimhen coincided with his 100th appearance for Napoli and the 24-year-old also marked the auspicious moment with two goals for the already-crowned Serie A champions.

Osimhen, with 25 league goals, is on course to be crowned the Serie A top scorer this season; a feat never achieved by an African player.

“Today also marked my 100th game for Napoli and I was fortunate to score 2 goals for my club, it is an amazing moment and feeling for me to be able to achieve this feat for this great club,” Osimhen continued.

He added: “This MFR recognition also means a lot to me, as it symbolizes the appreciation and support of the great Nigerian people for the dedication and hard work they have always put into their careers to make Nigeria Proud.

“My deepest gratitude goes to the Federal Republic of Nigeria for recognising me at such a national level, and I am so humbled and grateful. I am proud to be a Nigerian and represent Her.

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for their continuous efforts in promoting and developing sports in our country. Their support has contributed to the growth of myself and every other athlete in the country.”

Osimhen also reserved special praise for his family members whom he described as a pillar of support for his career while also thanking his fans for believing in him and propelling him to great heights.

“To my amazing family, who have been my rock and source of inspiration throughout my journey, I am forever indebted to your love and support. I love you all and this award is as much yours as it is mine.

“And to my fans and supporters, both in Nigeria and around the world, you all are super amazing and I am so grateful for all you do for me. Your constant support, well wishes and cheers have uplifted me in moments of triumph and provided solace during challenging times.

“I am immensely honoured to achieve this feat for Napoli and I’m also honoured to receive this MFR award, and I consider it a responsibility to continue striving for excellence, more records and making meaningful contributions to people’s lives with the sport I love.

Thank you, everyone” he concluded.

Other awardees in Sport

Apart from Osimhen, a couple of other individuals that are in the sports circles also received various national awards.

They include the immediate past president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic, OFR.

Football legend, Austin Okocha, was conferred with the honour of Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) while basketballer Ejike Ugboaja like Osimhen was also conferred with the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

