It took 100 minutes, but Alex Iwobi and Everton were safe by the skin of their teeth when Stuart Attwell blew his whistle.

Unlike Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were not so lucky as they got relegated with their club- Leicester City.

For Toffees fans, it was agonising to watch, but Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stunning half-volley in the 57th minute handed Everton the goal they needed to stay in the top flight for the 70th successive season.

The relegation battle between Everton, Leicester City, and Leeds went into match-day 38 of the 2022/23 season with hopes of staying in the EPL.

Everton were in the driving seat, but by halftime, they were below Leicester City, who had taken a one-goal lead at home to West Ham through a strike from Harvey Barnes.

Then came Doucoure’s goal, and the equation changed. Despite Leicester adding another goal in the 62nd minute through Wout Faes, Everton continued their top-flight experience.

Doucoure scored all five league goals between 5 March and the end of the season on 28 May.

More to come…

