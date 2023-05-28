Every other season, there is always something to look forward to on the final day of action in the English Premier League.

Whether it is the race for the title or places in Europe, each season offers its unique drama.

This year, the attention is at the bottom region of the table, where three clubs are still at risk of going down to the Championship, as only Southampton have been officially relegated from the top flight.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle have all secured berths in the top four, but the relegation standings will be decided on Sunday.

Also, Liverpool and Brighton will finish fifth and sixth, respectively.

But it is at the bottom of the table where things are really set to heat up on Sunday, with three giants of English football, Everton (17th), Leicester (18th), and Leeds (19th), all in danger of relegation.

Unfortunately, there will be heartache for Nigerian fans on Sunday as at least one more Super Eagles star will kiss the Premier League bye-bye.

Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu have gone, so either Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho or Alex Iwobi will join them in the lower division.

Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES beginning at 4 p.m.

