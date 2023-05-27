Young German-Nigerian forward, Jamal Musiala etched his name into Bayern Munich history with a late strike that propelled his team to a remarkable 11th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday.

Musiala, who was born in Germany to a Nigerian father, is undoubtedly one of the most gifted young players in the world right now, and he justified his high ratings with a key goal that not only saved Bayern’s blushes but also ensured the Bavarians finished the season with a trophy.

Final day drama

Bayern Munich entered the final day of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, trailing their arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in the standings.

The pressure on the defending champions was immense, as they needed not only to secure victory against Cologne but also hoped Dortmund would stumble.

The match away to Cologne began with a flurry of action as Kingsley Coman provided Bayern with an early breakthrough, driving a powerful shot into the back of the net to give his team the lead.

The Bavarians seemed to be on course for another routine victory, but Cologne had other ideas as they showed resilience and determination. The underdogs fought back and earned a penalty that was coolly converted, levelling the score.

As time ticked away, Bayern’s hopes of clinching the title hung in the balance.

Then, in the 89th minute, the young starlet Jamal Musiala rose to the occasion; scoring what will pass as one, if not the most important goal of his career so far. The goal ignited wild celebrations among the travelling Bayern faithful.

Musiala’s late heroics ensured victory and triggered jubilant celebrations that reverberated throughout the stadium.

Dortmund’s disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Mainz effectively handed the title to Bayern.

Tuchel escapes, but Kahn is fired

For manager Thomas Tuchel, this triumph marked a successful end to his first season at the helm of Bayern.

Taking over from Julian Nagelsmann in March, Tuchel faced the daunting task of maintaining the club’s winning tradition, and, even though it wasn’t convincing, he will be glad to have delivered the title the first time of asking.

It is worth noting that the last time a team started the final day of the Bundesliga in second place and emerged as champions was over two decades ago, in the 1999-2000 season when Bayern themselves achieved this feat against Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite winning the league, Bayern announced the dismissals of both Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic on Saturday. While Kahn was the erstwhile CEO of Bayern, Salihamidzic was a member of the board.

Jan-Christian Dreesen was swiftly announced as the club’s new CEO.

