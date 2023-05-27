After their stunning 2-0 victory over Italy on Wednesday, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are set for another crunch test at the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup as they take on Brazil in their final Group D match, Saturday night.

When the draws for the U-20 World Cup were conducted a few weeks back, many admitted Nigeria was in a tough group with a slim chance of progressing into the knockout phase.

However, Coach Ladan Bosso and his boys have shut their critics with their 100 per cent win rate so far in Argentina as they now only need a draw to finish as the top team from Group D.

With the stakes obviously higher for Brazil, they are expected to give the Nigerian lads a tough run in Saturday’s contest billed for the 53,000-capacity Estadio Ciudad de La Plata.

Breaking the jinx

However, the Flying Eagles coach has promised his team will also go full throttle and give the South Americans a run for their money.

Bosso on Friday expressed confidence that his charges can turn the table this time around against the one team they have never been able to defeat in all previous editions of the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Out of their five previous meetings, the Flying Eagles have suffered four defeats and managed only one draw against Brazil.

“Yes, we acknowledge that Brazil has always been a hard nut to crack for our team at this level. We have lost a number of matches to them over the decades, but there is always a first time. We are riding on a wave of robust confidence and though we do not under-rate them, we certainly do not fear them.

“We have been able to fulfil our first objective for this championship: getting to the knockout stages. We will take it one match at a time from now onwards. We don’t want to take it easy and lose against Brazil; that will not be good for our winning mentality,” Bosso declared.

While the Flying Eagles boast of six points going into their final group game, it is not the same for Brazil who are only on three after their shaky start against Italy before bouncing back to a big win over the Dominican Republic.

A win or draw, will see seven-time African champions Nigeria seal the top spot in the group and potentially face a favourable opponent in the Round of 16.

Key players

Though many might tilt towards Brazil to win this; especially since the three points are more crucial for them, Nigeria’s defensive strength may see them pulling at least a draw against Brazil’s Selecao U-20.

Abel Ogwuche has been leading commendably from the backline with his towering presence and aerial ability.

In a similar light, Daniel Daga’s intelligent reading of the game has also played a pivotal role in minimizing defensive vulnerabilities.

On the Brazilian side, Andrey Santos, a talented midfielder from Chelsea, poses a significant threat with his creativity and goal-scoring prowess.

The tournament’s leading top scorer, Marcus Leonardo, has been exceptional for Brazil, and would definitely be a thorn in the defence of the Flying Eagles later tonight.

