The abridged season of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) ended on a dramatic note on Sunday as some teams ended well while some were relegated to the second-tier league.

In the ten games played, three home wins, two home victories, and three draws with 19 goals were recorded.

Record-breaking moment for Bendel Insurance

It was a record-breaking moment for Bendel Insurance, who finished the season unbeaten after a 1-1 away draw at Jos against Nasarawa United.

The Benin Gunners played all the season’s games, recording eight wins and ten draws.

The last game at Jos was a ceremonial send-forth for the Solid Miners, who were confirmed relegated in the previous match week.

Deputy Echeta broke the deadlock in the 28th minute before Chinedu Ohanachom restored parity for the hosts in the 51st minute.

Relegated teams

Another team that got relegated to the NNL was Wikki Tourists, but they exited the Premier division on a high, defeating Lobi Stars 2-0 in Makurdi.

For Dakkada, they were hammered 3-0 by Sunshine Stars at Akure as they kissed the league goodbye after four consecutive seasons.

The win also sent the Owenna Gunners to the super six after Doma had been thrashed by Abia Warriors.

Elsewhere in Maiduguri, El Kanemi and Plateau United played a four-goal thriller.

Stalemate in Ibadan

Like the 2015 fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium, where Shooting Stars were held to a barren draw, a similar result was recorded as the Oluyole Warriors and People’s Elephant shared the spoils.

Shooting Stars had nothing to fight for except for a happy ending for their fans, who came to cheer the team for their escape from relegation.

The situation was entirely different for Finidi George-led Enyimba as they needed a point to solidify their super six qualifications.

Meanwhile, it all worked well for the Easterners, who became the second team to pick the highest away points, 13 on the road.

The draw also kept them in the third position with 32 points.

Big win in Ikenne

Remo Stars triumphed over Kwara United with a resounding 4-0 victory. Sodiq Ismail, Seun Odunsi, and Philip Odubia scored the goals.

Ismail scored in the sixth minute, followed by Odunsi, doubling the lead six minutes later.

Kwara United’s woes escalated when Odubia added a third goal. Ismail completed his brace, sealing the scoreline at 4-0 in favour of the hosts.

In the second half, Kwara United coach Kabiru Dogo made a double substitution, bringing on Omaka Anthony and Adewale Adeyinka for Etaghara Bright and Suleiman Subair, respectively.

Introducing fresh players from the bench bolstered Kwara United’s performance, but they couldn’t narrow the goal difference.

With this result, Remo Stars secured their place in the Super Six by finishing second in Group A with 33 points.

Kwara United will continue competing in the Nigeria Premier Football League after finishing eighth, ahead of Nasarawa and El-Kanemi Warriors.

Results

Matchday 18

Abia Warriors 2-0 Doma Utd

Bayelsa Utd 2-0 Niger Tornadoes

El Kanemi 2-2 plateau Utd

Enugu Rangers 1-1 Rivers Utd

Gombe Utd 0-1 Akwa Utd

Lobi Stars 0-2 Wikki Tourist

Remo Stars 4-0 Kwara Utd

Shooting Stars 0-0 Enyimba

Sunshine Stars 3-0 Dakkada FC

